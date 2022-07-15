Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunnier skies, lower rain chances return for the weekend

Rain chances trending lower
(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After taking a large dent out of the drought, we’re moving back to sunnier weather!

SATURDAY

While not completely rain-free Saturday, the coverage of the rain will be far less than we’ve seen recently. Expect one or two storms to develop from midday, through the late afternoon. Outside of the rain, expect more breaks in the clouds. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s for Saturday.

One or two storms possible Saturday
(WMBF)

SUNDAY

We continue to drop the rain chances Sunday with most spots rain-free to end the weekend. More sunshine will allow temperatures to turn a bit warmer. Expect areas inland of the Waterway to approach 90° Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

A long stretch of hotter and drier weather takes hold through next week. Slim rain chances prevail through mid-week as afternoon highs push into the lower 90s by Wednesday. Increasing humidity will drive the heat index up above 100° most of the week.

Expect the heat index to climb above 100
(WMBF)

