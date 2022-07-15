FIRST ALERT: Clouds & storms continue to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our weather pattern remains active today with scattered showers and storms to start the day. Friday remains active with scattered

TODAY

Highs will climb into the lower 80s today with a 60% chance of showers and storms early. (WMBF)

There’s no secret that today could be nasty for some of you at times. Showers and storms will continue this morning with pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Model data this morning puts the main focal point on showers and storms through the first half of the day as highs remain cooler in the low-mid 80s today.

Here's a look at what radar could look like today with showers & storms in the area. (WMBF)

While rain chances will not be as widespread as this morning, another round of showers and storms will continue for this afternoon and evening. We will increase those storm chances to 30% by this evening with a few more storms that want to redevelop. Most of this activity winds down as we move past sunset. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain can be expected with any storms that develop.

More clouds and a few storms will continue this afternoon. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As we head into the weekend, drier air will begin to filter in, helping lower the rain chances a bit. Showers and storms are still expected to be scattered through Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid 80s for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and showers and storms at 40%. Don’t cancel any weekend plans but know that a few storms will be possible from time to time.

As we head into the second half of the weekend, more breaks in the clouds will allow the temperatures to turn a bit warmer. The heat index will approach 100° by the end of the weekend. Actual temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s by Sunday.

Highs will reach the low-mid 80s for the weekend with more sunshine by Sunday. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Rain chances continue to trend lower next week as the heat builds. Afternoon highs push back into the 90s area-wide with just slim afternoon rain chances through mid-week.

