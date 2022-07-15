Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Established in 1945, Hurricane Juel’s Restaurant has a brand new look and menu with some of your old favorites

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For generations, Hurricane Juel’s Restaurant has been a tradition. Located right on the waterfront in Little River, you’ll see gorgeous views from every room.

We loved trying out their new menu, taste testing cocktails, and learning about the renovations.

Hurricane Juel’s: 4499 Mineola Ave, Little River, SC 29566

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Higwhay 17 Bypass
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Hurricane Juel's Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Hurricane Juel's Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Hurricane Juel's Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Hurricane Juel's Pt 2