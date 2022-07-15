Established in 1945, Hurricane Juel’s Restaurant has a brand new look and menu with some of your old favorites

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For generations, Hurricane Juel’s Restaurant has been a tradition. Located right on the waterfront in Little River, you’ll see gorgeous views from every room.

We loved trying out their new menu, taste testing cocktails, and learning about the renovations.

Hurricane Juel’s: 4499 Mineola Ave, Little River, SC 29566

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.