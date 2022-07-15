Dillon County man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 home invasion, murder

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man was found guilty of murder during a home invasion and sentenced to life in prison by a jury Thursday.

The jury returned a guilty verdict for Earl G. Johnson, Jr. in the murder of Phillip Miles after a three-day trial. Judge Paul W. Burch delivered the life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Miles, the adult son of the homeowner, was killed on August 19, 2017, during a home invasion and attempted armed robbery.

Twin brothers were originally charged for the home invasion and Miles’ murder.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Heather S. Weiss and Assistant Attorney General Jason E. Bridges. Special Investigator Matt Ellis with the Attorney General’s Office was the investigator and Whitney Malloy was the paralegal.

This case was originally investigated by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Laurinburg, North Carolina Police Department.

SLED also had an essential role in assisting in this case.

