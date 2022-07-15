Deputies searching for woman who walked away from I-20 crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Deputies said around 6 a.m. Thursday, a woman identified as 30-year-old Kala Miller, walked away from a crash on I-20. She also goes by Corry Miller, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said she was last seen in the Bishopville area of Lee County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4920.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.