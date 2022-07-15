Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for woman who walked away from I-20 crash in Darlington County

Kala Miller, also goes by the name Corry Miller, was last seen walking away from a crash on I-20 early Thursday morning.(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Deputies said around 6 a.m. Thursday, a woman identified as 30-year-old Kala Miller, walked away from a crash on I-20. She also goes by Corry Miller, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said she was last seen in the Bishopville area of Lee County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4920.

