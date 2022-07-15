Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Chemical spill closes lanes at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour; hazmat crews on scene

Lanes closed at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour after chemical spill, hazmat issue
Lanes closed at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour after chemical spill, hazmat issue(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of traffic are currently closed at George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbour Blvd. for a hazmat issue.

Horry County Fire Rescue says its hazmat team is on the scene and working to address a chemical spill and isolate the potential hazard.

HCFR was dispatched to the area at 10:27 a.m.

Please avoid the area for the safety of the crews on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Higwhay 17 Bypass
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states
Joseph James Williamson
‘Groomed the victim for years’: Darlington County man sentenced to 13 years for sexual contact with minor
Credit: Pexels
Over $14 million in emergency rental assistance handed out in Horry County
Open Heaven Ministries is hosting an open discussion featuring a full panel of departments in...
Myrtle Beach hosting open discussion about human trafficking in Horry County