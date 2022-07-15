Chemical spill closes lanes at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour; hazmat crews on scene
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of traffic are currently closed at George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbour Blvd. for a hazmat issue.
Horry County Fire Rescue says its hazmat team is on the scene and working to address a chemical spill and isolate the potential hazard.
HCFR was dispatched to the area at 10:27 a.m.
Please avoid the area for the safety of the crews on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
