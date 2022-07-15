Submit a Tip
12-year-old shot in Robeson County, sheriff says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old is recovering after being shot in the Pee Dee early Friday.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed to WMBF News that the incident happened just before midnight in the area of Dallas Road and Highway 41 South, which is near Lumberton.

Wilkins added that the child was treated and released from a hospital. The shooting remains under investigation.

