Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the U.S. producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose at the fastest pace since hitting a record 11.6% in March.

Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier. But even excluding food and energy prices, which can swing wildly from month to month, producer prices in June jumped 8.2% from June 2021. On a month-to-month basis, wholesale inflation rose a substantial 1.1% from May to June.

Thursday’s report on wholesale prices came a day after the Labor Department reported that surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted consumer inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
Josh, Staci Wilson
‘Just trying to get justice for him’: Wife mourns husband, victim of downtown shooting, crash
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon
Recycling center where worker’s partial remains found had serious past safety violations
Crews respond to deck collpase in Surfside Beach
Crews respond to deck collapse in Surfside Beach

Latest News

Special election to be held after Marion County mayor’s sudden death
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter service appears to return after outage
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine
President Biden said the U.S. will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons during a joint...
Biden says US will not allow Iran to acquire nukes