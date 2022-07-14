Timeline of Murdaugh family murders, investigations

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, a grand jury indicted disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on two murder charges connected to the slayings of his wife and son.

The double homicide investigation is more than a year in the making - and deaths connected to the Murdaugh family that have been reopened stretch back even further.

Below is a timeline of critical developments in the Murdaugh family investigations:

JULY 8, 2015

Stephen Smith’s body was found on Sandy Run in Hampton County. The 19-year-old’s car was found a couple miles down the road.

In the weeks that followed, there was disagreement among investigators about how Smith died, just six miles from his home.

According to the report from SC Highway Patrol, the Murdaugh name was mentioned multiple times while they were investigating the death.

FEBRUARY 26, 2018

Longtime Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield reportedly fell on the stairs outside the family’s home, suffering a subdermal hematoma.

An attorney for Satterfield’s sons says Maggie Murdaugh made the 911 call reporting the fall and both she and Paul Murdaugh spoke to the 911 operator.

When an ambulance arrived, attorney Eric Bland says Satterfield was on the ground and SLED reported blood next to her head. She was airlifted to a hospital in Summerville where she remained for three weeks before passing away.

FEBRUARY 24, 2019

A boat crashes into the Archer’s Creek bridge in Beaufort, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Her body was not found until a week later. The coroner said Beach died from blunt force trauma and drowning.

She was one of six teenagers on the boat, including then-19-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Hours before the crash, investigators say surveillance footage shows Paul Murdaugh buying alcohol with a fake ID at a Parker’s convenience store in Ridgeland.

APRIL 18, 2019

Paul Murdaugh was charged with boating under in the influence in the crash that killed Mallory Beach.

According to investigators, a nurse at Beaufort Memorial Hospital said after the crash Paul Murdaugh was “only wearing boxers and that he was grossly intoxicated and belligerent.”

A bond test showed Paul Murdaugh’s blood alcohol content was .286, more than three times the legal limit.

JUNE 7, 2021

Alex Murdaugh places a 911 call saying he found Maggie and Paul gunned down on their Moselle property, a hunting lodge on more than 1,700 acres of land in Colleton County.

Murdaugh told dispatchers he found their bodies on the ground by dog kennels on the property.

“I’ve been up to it, it’s bad,” Murdaugh tells the dispatcher. “Neither one of them is moving.”

Investigators determined Maggie and Paul where killed with two separate firearms.

JUNE 22, 2021

SLED says the investigation into Stephen Smith’s death was reopened due to evidence found during the investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

Alex Murdaugh resigned from Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED) Law Firm.

SEPTEMBER 4, 2021

Alex Murdaugh calls 911, claiming he was shot in the head on side of the road in Hampton County.

Murdaugh claimed he was shot in the head while changing a tire on his Mercedes Benz along Old Salkehatchie Road. He was transported to the hospital in Savannah, GA for a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2021

Alex Murdaugh enters rehab for prescription drug use.

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

SLED announces investigation into missing money from Murdaugh’s former law firm, PMPED.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

SLED announces arrest of Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith in connection with shooting of Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County on September 4.

According to SLED investigators, Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and told Smith to shoot him so his son Buster could collect the life insurance policy.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

Sons of former long time housekeeper Gloria Satterfield file lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh, Cory Fleming and others accusing them of stealing their settlement money from their mom’s death.

Satterfield’s sons hired Fleming, Murdaugh’s former college roommate, as their first attorney in a wrongful death lawsuit. They said Fleming never told them a settlement was reached in the case and they found out from a newspaper article.

Fleming is later indicted on 18 new charges including money laundering, computer crimes, criminal conspiracy, false statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction and breach of trust.

SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

Alex Murdaugh turns himself in for his role in the September 4 shooting scheme, where he’s accused of setting up his own shooting death.

OCTOBER 14, 2021

Alex Murdaugh arrested at Florida rehab facility in connection to stealing from estate of former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. SLED confirmed they were re-opening Gloria Satterfield’s death.

In the months following, Alex Murdaugh was indicted on numerous charges including breach of trust, money laundering, computer crimes, forgery, money laundering, computer crimes and forgery. He’s accused of defrauding victims of millions of dollars and faces more than 80 charges.

MAY 31, 2022

In a court filing, Alex Murdaugh admits he owes Satterfield’s sons millions of dollars.

JULY 14, 2022

A grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on two murder charges connected to the killings of Maggie and Paul. The indictments say Murdaugh used a rifle to kill his wife and a shotgun to kill his youngest son.

A motive for the homicides is still unknown.

Murdaugh’s attorneys say he denies involvement, releasing a statement saying in part:

“Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world.”

JULY 20, 2022

Bond hearing scheduled for Alex Murdaugh on murder charges at 10 a.m. at the Colleton County Courthouse.

