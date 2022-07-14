Surfside Beach crews install mat at popular beach access to help wheelchairs, strollers

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach is making it easier for everyone to enjoy the beach.

The Surfside Beach Public Works Department installed the first section of Mobi-Mat RecPath at one of the most visited beach access points, 3rd Avenue North.

The mat provides a smooth and stable surface that can help wheelchair users, those with strollers and others with getting on the beach.

The mat installed at 3rd Avenue North access in Surfside Beach provides a smooth and stable surface that can help wheelchair users, those with strollers and others with getting on the beach. (Source: WMBF News)

It also stays cool in the sun for those walking barefoot to and from the beach.

The town’s public works director said there are plans to extend the pathway at 3rd Avenue North and will look to add more pathways at other ADA-accessible beach accesses.

