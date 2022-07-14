Special election to be held after Marion County mayor’s sudden death

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Voters in Sellers will choose a new mayor in October after the sudden death of Mayor Frank Jones on July 7.

Authorities said Jones was mowing grass with his tractor on the side of the road in the area of Church Street when it rolled underneath into a ditch, entrapping him and leading to his death.

Filing for prospective candidates is open from August 10 at 12 p.m. to August 19 at 12 p.m.

The voter registration deadline is September 4. Eligible voters must be a resident and live in the town 30 days before the election.

The special election will be held Oct. 4.

