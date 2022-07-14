Solicitor on deadly Marion officer-involved shooting: ‘Descendant clearly attempted to kill the officer’

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The 12th Circuit solicitor declined to file charges against a Marion police officer involved in a deadly shooting.

On Thursday, WMBF News received the State Law Enforcement Divisions investigative report into the death of Prince Gurley, along with the solicitor’s letter on the investigative.

SLED’s report shows that on May 5 Marion police Pfc. Adam Bott saw Gurley holding a stick and chasing his mother on East Liberty Street.

According to the report, Bott knew Gurley suffered from mental health illnesses, so he requested backup.

While Bott was talking to the mother, Gurley ran into the backyard and he could be heard requesting the officers to come to the back of the house, the SLED report states.

Bott and a Marion police sergeant went to the back of the home and that’s when the SLED report shows “Gurley presented a butcher knife, charged at Pfc. Bott, swung the knife at him, and struck Pfc. Bott on the head.”

Both officers were wearing body cameras during the incident. While law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are not required to release police body cameras video, the Marion Police Department released the video one day after the deadly shooting in order to be transparent.

WMBF News obtained the video and chose to not show the moments after Gurley lunges at the officers.

**WARNING: Some people may find this video hard to watch**

The butcher knife hit Bott in the head, according to the report.

“Pfc. Bott told Prince Gurley to drop the knife, but he did not comply. Prince Gurley charged at Pfc. Bott again while holding the knife,” according to the SLED report.

It went on to state that Bott fired two shots at Gurley, with one of the bullets hitting Gurley in the stomach.

The sergeant on the scene provided medical aid to Gurley before EMS arrived, according to the report. Gurley was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bott also went to the hospital but was treated and released for his injury.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements reviewed the report and declined to file charges in the case.

“The descendent clearly attempted to kill the officer by stabbing him in the head and rushing the officer to stab him more times. There was absolutely no opportunity to de-escalate. The officer appropriately responded to deadly force with deadly force,” the letter states.

The letter then instructs SLED to close its file on the case.

