Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Social Security checks could grow by about $175 a month, advocacy group says

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Social Security recipients could see a 10.5% increase in their payments next year.

That’s according to a new estimate by the advocacy group, The Senior Citizens League.

The increase would add about $175 to the average monthly retiree benefit, which is currently $1,668.

A U.S. Treasury check is pictured in this Oct. 22, 2014 photo. Social Security recipients could...
A U.S. Treasury check is pictured in this Oct. 22, 2014 photo. Social Security recipients could see a 10.5% increase in their payments next year according to an advocacy group.(Tony / MGN)

The estimate is based on the June reading for an inflation measure the Social Security Administration uses to calculate the annual cost of living adjustment.

How much more retirees, Americans with disabilities and other recipients will actually get won’t be determined until the fall.

The league says if inflation increases over the coming three months, the adjustment could be more than its current estimate, but if price hikes moderate, the bump could be less.

Whatever it ends up being, the adjustment will likely be the largest since the early 1980s. That’s the last time seniors got a double-digit boost.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
Crews respond to deck collpase in Surfside Beach
Crews respond to deck collapse in Surfside Beach
Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
Josh, Staci Wilson
‘Just trying to get justice for him’: Wife mourns husband, victim of downtown shooting, crash
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer in Uvalde video husband of slain teacher
Florence store owners offer reward after employee shot in attempted armed robbery
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute