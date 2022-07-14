SLED: Suspect armed with sawed off shotgun in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting; no charges to be filed

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into a stolen motorcycle in Darlington County led to a deadly deputy-involved shooting, according to an investigative report by the State Law Enforcement Division.

On Thursday, WMBF News received SLED’s summary report on the shooting death of Kenneth Turner.

It shows on April 14, deputies were investigating a stolen motorcycle where Turner was a possible suspect.

According to SLED’s report, Deputy Jimmy Walker saw Turner on East McIver Road and tried to talk to him. That’s when Turner pulled out a sawed-off shotgun from his bookbag and Walker called for backup, the report states.

The SLED report shows that Turner then pointed the shotgun at himself and walked down East McIver Road and into a field where Sgt. Richard Devors began negotiations with Turner and tried to get him to surrender.

During negotiations, Turner turned the shotgun toward Devours, which is when five members of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office fired at Turner, the SLED report states.

Turner was hit multiple times and died at the scene, according to the investigative report.

SLED sent its report to 4th District Solicitor Will Rogers who reviewed the case.

He declined to file charges against the deputies involved in the case due to “insufficient evidence to support a successful criminal prosecution in this case.”

