SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County man is in custody for fraudulently transferring almost half a million dollars to himself from an estate account for which he represented.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Luther Allen Barefoot, 60, of Conway, with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent for the value of $10,000 or more.

According to the arrest warrants, Barefoot was appointed as a personal representative for an estate in November 2016. As the estate’s representative, Barefoot opened a checking account for the estate at Anderson Brothers Bank.

SLED said Barefoot was the sole signatory on the account.

In Nov. 2106, according to the warrant, Barefoot removed approximately $401,544.01 from the estate account at Anderson Brothers bank ad deposited it into his personal account at the same bank.

Between Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2020, Barefoot transferred/deposited approximately $64,187.76 from the estate account to Laurel Street Enterprises and Call the Man LLC, as stated in the warrant.

Barefoot is the signatory and owner of both Laurel Street Enterprises and Call the Man LLC.

SLED said there s no evidence to suggest Barefoot, or anyone on his behalf, had any intention to return the money to the estate account.

Charges were brought based on financial records provided by Anderson Brothers Bank, multiple witness interviews, and SLED investigators.

Barefoot was booked into the J. Ruben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Wednesday, where he remains. Bail has not been set.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

*The purpose of a personal representative is to carry out the wishes of the decedent regarding distribution of his/her assets, and to complete the decedent’s business, such as paying bills and filing tax returns.

