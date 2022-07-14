Submit a Tip
Robeson County man facing charges after shooting 3 people, deputies say

Justin Ray Porter
Justin Ray Porter(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing charges after shooting three people last weekend in North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Justin Ray Porter, of Maxton, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in the area of Albert Road in Pembroke.

Deputies said three victims were all taken to the hospital, one of whom was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

The other two victims were said to have had non-life-threatening injuries.

Porter is charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s also facing charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Online records show he’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $4.75 million bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

