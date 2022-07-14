Submit a Tip
Overnight quake hits Midlands; Virtual earthquake town hall meeting announced

(WIS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Midlands overnight, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS says the quake hit Elgin, South Carolina at 3:16 a.m. Thursday and had a depth of 2 kilometers.

We’re told this is 20.2 miles northeast of Columbia.

Kershaw County and the Town of Elgin announced a virtual earthquake town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Kershaw County’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

