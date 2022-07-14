Myrtlewood Golf Club kicks off “Waterway Live” event series on Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtlewood Golf Club is hosting its first “Waterway Live” event filled with live music, food and children’s activities.

People can ditch their golf clubs on Thursday and instead bring a lawn chair to enjoy live music from Three Piece Band, a popular Florence-based group.

The event will feature various food trucks including ice cream from Mister Softee and Benito’s Brick Oven Pizza.

Better Brands will also be at the event to serve craft beer.

There will also be several activities for children to enjoy throughout the event.

Myrtlewood’s general manager, Dustin Powers, said they are expecting a big turnout for their first event with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway that can’t be beat.

“This is our first big event like this, so we are putting our foot in the door in the event space. I think it’s going to be huge, and not many people can offer this type of scenery. So, we are expecting to run this for months to come and years to come,” said Powers.

This is just the kickoff event for the “Waterway Live” series that is expected to run through the fall.

The event is free for everyone and will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Myrtlewood Golf Club.

