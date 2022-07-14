Myrtle Beach a top visited beach destination during July 4th weekend, data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of people chose to spend their Fourth of July holiday weekend in Myrtle Beach, making it one of the top visited beach destinations, according to new data.

A KeyData report showed that Myrtle Beach outperformed occupancy rates from 2021 and 2019, calling it a “true standout over the holiday weekend.”

The average adjusted paid occupancy rate, which is guest nights booked out of the guest nights available, averaged 94% in Myrtle Beach, compared to 92% during the Fourth of July weekend in 2021 and 82% in 2019. The data for 2020 was excluded due to pandemic-related irregularities.

There were also slight increases in hotel prices in Myrtle Beach, with the average daily rate at $339. It’s compared to 2021 with an average price of $323 and $267 in 2019.

KeyData found that higher costs for gas or hotel room did not deter people from traveling for July 4 celebrations.

“Even with increasing prices, there was almost no correlation between the number of new guest reservations being made,” the report states.

Destin/Panama City, Fla. and Orange Beach/Gulf Shores, Ala. were top visited beach destinations over the holiday weekend, according to KeyData.

