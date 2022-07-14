Submit a Tip
Man arrested, accused of throwing lit firework into store

Ajuwon Anderson
Ajuwon Anderson(Myrtle Beach police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say the man who threw a lit firework into a Myrtle Beach convenience store igniting the roof and damaging merchandise has been arrested.

Officers were called to Express Convenience Store at 1403 Mr. Joe White Ave. on July 5 just before 11 p.m. after a 911 hangup.

The victim said a man threw a firework into the building which exploded and caught the ceiling on fire and damaged merchandise, according to the report.

Video surveillance shows the suspect lighting the firework and throwing it through the front door of the business.

One week later, officers were called to the Walmart on Seaboard St. where they found the suspect, Ajuwon Anderson.

Anderson is charged with second-degree arson.

