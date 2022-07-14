Horry County teen takes ‘victory lap’ at hospital after serious motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County teenager had the chance on Thursday to thank the doctors and nurses who saved him after a serious motorcycle crash.

During his senior year at St. James High School, Max Strader was riding his motorcycle on Halloween night, when he said he was T-boned while on Highway 707.

His fellow classmates and co-workers held a fundraiser a week later to help pay for his medical needs.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Strader Strong:’ Horry County community unites for student who survived serious motorcycle crash

“My mom was just worried about if I was going to be OK and they were all mainly worried about if I was going to survive,” Strader said. “I didn’t realize how much I meant to a bunch of people, and I mean they’ve met the world to me.”

Strader ended up spending a month at the hospital and lost one of his legs.

On Thursday, nearly nine months after his crash, Strader was able to go to Grand Strand Medical Center to take his “victory lap” and thank the doctors and nurses who took care of him along the way.

Chrissie Catlla, who works with Grand Strand Medical Center’s injury prevention and community outreach services, said these victory laps are not only great for the patient, but for everyone at the hospital.

“Having these patients come back and seeing how wonderful they’ve done and the fact that he graduated high school, he’s going to college, he’s going to be able to live his life. And bringing him back gives everyone their why. It reminds us why we do what we do,” Catlla said.

“It’s nice dotting all the I’s and crossing all the T’s of finishing up this chapter of my life. I mean, I’m very happy to see all these people again and thank them for helping me,” Strader said.

Now Strader will be going to college and will pursue his passion in building motorcycles and cars.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.