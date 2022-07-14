High Steppin’ Country at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High Steppin’ Country is the longest running live music show in Myrtle Beach. What started in 1976 at Lakewood Camping Resort has become a tradition for so many families.

The show runs Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8:30pm and tickets are open to the public.

For reservations call (843) 447-7343.

Pricing for general public: Adults (13 & up) – $12Children (12 & under) – $8Groups of 10 or more – $10 per person

Lakewood Campers: Covered in cost of your stay

Come along with us for a preview, to meet some of the cast, and so much more!

