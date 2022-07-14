Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

High Steppin’ Country at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High Steppin’ Country is the longest running live music show in Myrtle Beach. What started in 1976 at Lakewood Camping Resort has become a tradition for so many families.

The show runs Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8:30pm and tickets are open to the public.

For reservations call (843) 447-7343.

Pricing for general public: Adults (13 & up) – $12Children (12 & under) – $8Groups of 10 or more – $10 per person

Lakewood Campers: Covered in cost of your stay

Come along with us for a preview, to meet some of the cast, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
Crews respond to deck collpase in Surfside Beach
Crews respond to deck collapse in Surfside Beach
Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
Josh, Staci Wilson
‘Just trying to get justice for him’: Wife mourns husband, victim of downtown shooting, crash
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - High Steppin' Country Lakewood Camping Resort Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - High Steppin' Country Lakewood Camping Resort Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - High Steppin' Country Lakewood Camping Resort Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - High Steppin' Country Lakewood Camping Resort Pt 1