Girlfriend of man accused of practicing law in Marion County without license arrested

Kristin Nicole Lane
Kristin Nicole Lane(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another arrest has been made in a law fraud case in the Pee Dee.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Kristin Nicole Lane, of Mullins, was in custody on Thursday.

According to deputies, she’s the girlfriend of Jon Edmunds James, who was arrested last month for practicing law without a license and identity theft. Deputies added that James and Lane were business partners.

The investigation into James has also crossed into Horry County, Brunswick and Bladen counties in North Carolina as well as areas of Kansas and Wisconsin.

Jon Edmunds James
Jon Edmunds James(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Lane is charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses and criminal conspiracy.

Online records show she’s being held at the Marion County Detention Center as of Thursday, while James is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center in North Carolina.

Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of James in Marion County is encouraged to file a report with the sheriff’s office.

