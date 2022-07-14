Galivants Ferry crash with entrapment sends 3 to hospital
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are en route to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in Galivants Ferry.
Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed in the area of Jordanville Rd. and Mill Swamp Rd.
One of the vehicles involved, a box truck, is overturned and leaking fuel, according to HCFR.
Crews are working to stop and clean the leak.
HCFR was dispatched to the call at 11:53 a.m.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
