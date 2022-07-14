Galivants Ferry crash with entrapment sends 3 to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are en route to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in Galivants Ferry.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed in the area of Jordanville Rd. and Mill Swamp Rd.

One of the vehicles involved, a box truck, is overturned and leaking fuel, according to HCFR.

Crews are working to stop and clean the leak.

HCFR was dispatched to the call at 11:53 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

