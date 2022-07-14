Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Galivants Ferry crash with entrapment sends 3 to hospital

Galivants Ferry crash with entrapment sends 3 to hospital
Galivants Ferry crash with entrapment sends 3 to hospital(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are en route to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in Galivants Ferry.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed in the area of Jordanville Rd. and Mill Swamp Rd.

One of the vehicles involved, a box truck, is overturned and leaking fuel, according to HCFR.

Crews are working to stop and clean the leak.

HCFR was dispatched to the call at 11:53 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
Crews respond to deck collpase in Surfside Beach
Crews respond to deck collapse in Surfside Beach
Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
Josh, Staci Wilson
‘Just trying to get justice for him’: Wife mourns husband, victim of downtown shooting, crash
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

The 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office has declined to file charges in a deadly officer-involved...
Solicitor on deadly Marion officer-involved shooting: ‘Descendant clearly attempted to kill the officer’
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
SLED investigated a deputy-involved shooting along McIver Road in Darlington County back in...
SLED: Suspect armed with sawed off shotgun in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting; no charges to be filed
Ajuwon Anderson
Man arrested, accused of throwing lit firework into store