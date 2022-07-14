Submit a Tip
Florence store owners offer reward after employee shot in attempted armed robbery

(KNOE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after a clerk was shot in an attempted armed robbery Sunday.

The owners of the Florence store On The Go Gas Station are offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the shooting of their employee.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the incident on Palmetto Highway at around 5:20 a.m.

Officers at the scene found the clerk shot inside the store and treated them at the scene until EMS arrived.

Police learned two men armed with handguns entered the store, while a third suspect was waiting outside.

One of the men in the store was described as wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans, gloves and a face mask. The other was reportedly wearing all black along with a hoodie with an orange design on it.

Officers also said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan after the failed attempt.

The store employee was taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

