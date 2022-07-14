Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Friday but drier weather makes a return soon

More afternoon storms are likely Friday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a long stretch of stormy weather, we’re finally looking at some sunnier skies.

FRIDAY

Friday remains active with scattered showers to start the morning. We’ll watch for a better chance of scattered downpours and storms as we move into the afternoon. Most of this activity winds down as we move past sunset. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain can be expected with any storms that develop.

More rain chances to end the work week
THIS WEEKEND

Drier air begins to filer in for the weekend, helping to kick down the rain chances a bit. Still expecting a few afternoon storms around Saturday, but many more spots will turn dry for Sunday.

More breaks in the clouds will allow the temperatures to turn a bit warmer. The heat index will approach 100° by the end of the weekend.

Rain chances trend lower through the weekend
NEXT WEEK

Rain chances continue to trend lower next week as the heat builds. Afternoon highs push back into the 90s area-wide with just slim afternoon rain chances through mid-week.

