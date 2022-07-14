Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances to end the work week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances increase as we head through the end of the work week. At times today, storms will produce locally heavy rainfall, continuing to make a dent in the drought across the Carolinas.

TODAY

Look for rain chances to increase as we go through the day.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue today, holding our temperatures in the mid-upper 80s today. As we head into the afternoon hours, showers and storms will begin to develop. Models continue to hint at some earlier development in the inland locations through the middle of the afternoon.

A few storms inland will be possible today before coverage expands to the beaches.
The later we go in the day, the better the rain chances for the area. In fact, new data this morning continues to show some stronger storms forming as we head into the evening hours and the overnight. Locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible with any storm that develops today.

A few afternoon storms will be possible today with locally heavy rainfall across the area.
FRIDAY

A few storms will linger into the overnight hours. A few models suggest some locally heavy rainfall at times EARLY Friday morning. Once the morning rounds of showers and storms clear the Carolinas, a second round of storms will be possible for the afternoon. Rain chances remain at 60% for Friday afternoon. The rain once again could be heavy at times, slowly ending after sunset Friday. We’ll continue to hold the temperatures down thanks to the cloud cover, only topping out in the low-mid 80s.

A few afternoon storms will be possible today with locally heavy rainfall across the area.
THIS WEEKEND

The soggy weather pattern will slowly break down over the weekend. The stalled-out cold front begins to dissipate, allowing drier air to filter in by Sunday. While scattered downpours are expected Saturday afternoon, more spots will see sunnier skies and rain-free weather for Sunday.

