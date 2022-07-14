Federal jury convicts Conway man of picking up cocaine from different states, bringing to S.C.

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was found guilty of bringing cocaine into the Pee Dee and Myrtle Beach area for several years.

After a two-day trial, a jury convicted 68-year-old Brodus Gregg of participating in an interstate cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Evidence presented during Gregg’s federal trial shows that starting in 2015, several drug dealers in Conway and Myrtle Beach started paying him between $1,000 and $1,500 to pick up kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin in Connecticut and Georgia, then bring the drugs back to South Carolina.

A traffic stop in October 2019 ultimately led to federal charges being brought against Gregg.

Two deputies in Aiken County stopped Gregg on I-20 for a window tint violation.

There was a struggle between Gregg in the deputies when they tried to search his vehicle after a drug detection canine alerted to narcotics, according to evidence brought at trial.

After he was detained, prosecutors said deputies searched his vehicle and found a half kilogram of cocaine in the center console.

Following his arrest, the DEA said it connected Gregg to a criminal enterprise organization involving dozens of drug dealers in the Pee Dee. Months later, Gregg admitted his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy to DEA agents, according to prosecutors.

But during the trial, Gregg testified that he didn’t know what he was transporting and that he thought he was delivering beauty supplies for a co-conspirator’s wife’s beauty salon.

But several other members of the conspiracy who pleaded guilty in the case said that Gregg knew he was transporting cocaine and had been doing it for years.

U.S. District Judge Sherri Lydon will sentence Gregg at a later date. He faces a penalty of five to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of $1,000,000.

