DHEC confirms more cases of monkeypox in Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Thursday it is tracking new cases of monkeypox in the state.

Last week, the department confirmed the first two cases. Thursday, DHEC said the confirmed case count is up to four in the state.

The virus is transmissible through close contact with an infected person for an extended period. Early symptoms feel like a cold or flu that can lead to pustules on the body. Normal infections can last several weeks and can potentially have serious complications.

DHEC encourages anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to speak with their healthcare provider or local health department.

