Crop art of ‘Stranger Things’ character pops up in Indiana field

Eddie Munson crop art(Stranger Things YouTube)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - A Kansas City artist has left his mark in an Indiana field.

Social media profiles for the Netflix show Stranger Things have shared drone video of the work by Stan Herd.

Herd says his son and some locals helped with the project, which took about 10 days.

It’s of season four character Eddie Munson. The music in the video is the song Master of Puppets by Metallica, which is the song Eddie plays during a pretty epic scene of the show.

The posts don’t give an exact location, other than Hawkins, Indiana. That’s the made up town the show is based in.

The one acre piece of art is impressive. It’s of Eddie throwing up devil horns while wearing his Hellfire Club shirt. The bottom includes the message “Eddie Munson 4 Ever.”

