Crews respond to deck collapse in Surfside Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a deck collapse in Surfside Beach on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the incident at a home on the 6000 block of South Kings Highway at 8:30 p.m.

Officials said no one was taken to the hospital, but 15 people signed medical transport waivers.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

