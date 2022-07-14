Crews respond to deck collapse in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a deck collapse in Surfside Beach on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the incident at a home on the 6000 block of South Kings Highway at 8:30 p.m.

Officials said no one was taken to the hospital, but 15 people signed medical transport waivers.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

