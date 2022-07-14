Bicyclist killed in crash in Forestbrook area, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist died after being hit by a car late Thursday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said around 11:30 p.m. a bicyclist and a car were heading down Burcale Road, which is near Arrowhead Country Club, when the bicyclist changed lanes and was hit.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.