1 hurt, roads closed after crash involving utility pole in Carolina Forest

1 hurt, roads closed after vehicle collides with utility pole in Carolina Forest
1 hurt, roads closed after vehicle collides with utility pole in Carolina Forest(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a wreck involving a utility pole in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Tidewater Road at around 7:45 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided about their condition.

As of around 8:30 p.m., lanes are closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

HCFR added that utility crews are at the scene and that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

