1 hurt, roads closed after crash involving utility pole in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a wreck involving a utility pole in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Tidewater Road at around 7:45 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided about their condition.

As of around 8:30 p.m., lanes are closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

HCFR added that utility crews are at the scene and that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.