1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass

1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Higwhay 17 Bypass
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Higwhay 17 Bypass(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Dick Pond Road and Highway 17 Bypass at around 2:05 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, but further details about their condition were not immediately available.

As of around 3 p.m., data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed slow traffic in the area. Drivers are also being asked to find alternate routes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

