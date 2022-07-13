Sun Belt announces conference schedules for Coastal Carolina men’s, women’s basketball
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Both Coastal Carolina basketball teams each now have their conference schedules set for the upcoming season.
The Sun Belt Conference unveiled slates for both men’s and women’s programs on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The Chanticleer men will kick off conference play at home against Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 29, while the women will open league play the same day at new Sun Belt member James Madison.
Each team will play 18 conference games leading up to the conference tournaments, which begin on Feb. 28 in Pensacola, Florida.
All games will also be televised on ESPN+.
Tipoff times and non-conference games for each CCU team will be announced later.
2022-23 CCU Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule
- Dec. 29 – vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
- Dec. 31 – vs. Georgia Southern
- Jan. 5 – at Appalachian State
- Jan. 7 – at Marshall
- Jan. 12 – at Old Dominion
- Jan. 14 – at Georgia State
- Jan. 19 – vs. Appalachian State
- Jan. 21 – vs. South Alabama
- Jan. 26 – at James Madison
- Jan. 28 – vs. Old Dominion
- Feb. 2 – at ULM
- Feb. 4 – at Arkansas State
- Feb. 9 – vs. Marshall
- Feb. 11 – vs. James Madison
- Feb. 16 – vs. Georgia State
- Feb. 18 – vs. Texas State
- Feb. 22 – vs. Georgia Southern
- Feb. 24 – at Troy
- Feb. 28 - March 6 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament*
2022-23 CCU Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule
- Dec. 29 – at James Madison
- Dec. 31 – at Louisiana-Lafayette
- Jan. 5 – vs. Georgia Southern
- Jan. 7 – vs. ULM
- Jan. 12 – vs. Marshall
- Jan. 14 – vs. South Alabama
- Jan. 19 – at Georgia State
- Jan. 21 – at Appalachian State
- Jan. 26 – vs. James Madison
- Jan. 28 – at Old Dominion
- Feb. 2 – vs. Arkansas State
- Feb. 4 – at Appalachian State
- Feb. 9 – at Marshall
- Feb. 11 – at Southern Miss
- Feb. 16 – at Troy
- Feb. 18 – at Georgia Southern
- Feb. 22 – vs. Georgia State
- Feb. 24 – vs. Old Dominion
- Feb. 28 - March 6 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament*
Bold designates home games
*Played in Pensacola, Florida
