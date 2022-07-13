Sun Belt announces conference schedules for Coastal Carolina men’s, women’s basketball

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Both Coastal Carolina basketball teams each now have their conference schedules set for the upcoming season.

The Sun Belt Conference unveiled slates for both men’s and women’s programs on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The Chanticleer men will kick off conference play at home against Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 29, while the women will open league play the same day at new Sun Belt member James Madison.

Each team will play 18 conference games leading up to the conference tournaments, which begin on Feb. 28 in Pensacola, Florida.

All games will also be televised on ESPN+.

Tipoff times and non-conference games for each CCU team will be announced later.

2022-23 CCU Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Dec. 29 – vs. Louisiana-Lafayette



Dec. 31 – vs. Georgia Southern



Jan. 5 – at Appalachian State



Jan. 7 – at Marshall



Jan. 12 – at Old Dominion



Jan. 14 – at Georgia State



Jan. 19 – vs. Appalachian State



Jan. 21 – vs. South Alabama



Jan. 26 – at James Madison



Jan. 28 – vs. Old Dominion



Feb. 2 – at ULM



Feb. 4 – at Arkansas State



Feb. 9 – vs. Marshall



Feb. 11 – vs. James Madison



Feb. 16 – vs. Georgia State



Feb. 18 – vs. Texas State



Feb. 22 – vs. Georgia Southern



Feb. 24 – at Troy



Feb. 28 - March 6 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament*



2022-23 CCU Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Dec. 29 – at James Madison



Dec. 31 – at Louisiana-Lafayette



Jan. 5 – vs. Georgia Southern



Jan. 7 – vs. ULM



Jan. 12 – vs. Marshall



Jan. 14 – vs. South Alabama



Jan. 19 – at Georgia State



Jan. 21 – at Appalachian State



Jan. 26 – vs. James Madison



Jan. 28 – at Old Dominion



Feb. 2 – vs. Arkansas State



Feb. 4 – at Appalachian State



Feb. 9 – at Marshall



Feb. 11 – at Southern Miss



Feb. 16 – at Troy



Feb. 18 – at Georgia Southern



Feb. 22 – vs. Georgia State



Feb. 24 – vs. Old Dominion



Feb. 28 - March 6 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament*



Bold designates home games

*Played in Pensacola, Florida

