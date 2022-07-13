South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee on abortion to hold second meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee announced the date of their next hearing Wednesday.

The committee set the meeting for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 for 12 p.m. The current agenda does not include public testimony.

The first hearing had protests at the State House from Planned Parenthood. The committee was formed by SC lawmakers earlier this year in anticipation of a potential overruling of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

The SCOTUS decision on June 24, 2022 overturned decades of court precedent and turned the legality of abortions into a state decision.

RELATED COVERAGE

The SC House Ad Hoc Committee on abortion has scheduled another meeting for next Tuesday, July 19, at noon in Columbia.



The agenda includes member discussion but says no public testimony will be taken this time (people can email written testimony to adhoccommittee@schouse.gov). pic.twitter.com/GDp7GIipax — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) July 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.