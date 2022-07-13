South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee on abortion to hold second meeting

Submit a Tip
The US Supreme Court’s ruling to strip the constitutionally guaranteed right to access abortions nationwide opens the door for state legislatures to impose tighter restrictions and even total bans on the procedure, with South Carolina’s among them.(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee announced the date of their next hearing Wednesday.

The committee set the meeting for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 for 12 p.m. The current agenda does not include public testimony.

The first hearing had protests at the State House from Planned Parenthood. The committee was formed by SC lawmakers earlier this year in anticipation of a potential overruling of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

The SCOTUS decision on June 24, 2022 overturned decades of court precedent and turned the legality of abortions into a state decision.

