South Carolina abortion providers file lawsuit challenging six-week abortion ban

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Abortion providers in South Carolina have asked a state trial court to block the “Fetal Heartbeat Law” aiming to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

RELATED STORY | Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in SC, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physician plaintiffs are included in the lawsuit.

RELATED STORY | What Supreme Court ruling means for SC’s Fetal Heartbeat Law, push to enact more abortion restrictions

According to a press release, abortion providers have asked a state trial court to block the law on the grounds that it violates South Carolinians’ constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection by banning abortion, providing inadequate protections for patients’ health, and by conditioning sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on the disclosure of their personal information to law enforcement.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Jenny Black says this law is harmful and denies South Carolinians the power to make their own, personal medical decisions.

“Planned Parenthood South Atlantic has long vowed to do everything in our power to protect abortion access for our patients in South Carolina, and today we continue that fight,” Jenny Black said.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found in full below:

