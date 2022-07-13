Police continue investigation into gunfire at Wilson Little League championships; rule out teen as suspect

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing to investigate the shooting Sunday morning at a Little League state championship in Wilson.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Avenue.

The Wilson Police Department says it got information Tuesday about a person on social media saying they were involved in the shooting. Police identified the 14-year-old that had a realistic BB pistol, but that teen has been ruled out as a suspect.

Police also defended their response time to the shooting based on what they call “public concerns,” saying they responded within one minute and 26 seconds of the call to dispatch.

Video obtained by WITN from a parent showed players, coaches and officials “hitting the dirt” after three shots were heard. The video shows one shot crossing the outfield and landing just feet from a player.

Wilson police found an unoccupied car in the parking lot near field number two hit by gunfire.

That minivan had its windows shot out.

Police on Monday said there was no evidence that anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted by the gunfire.

They also said two vehicles potentially involved were located and ruled out as those people were attending the game

Police continue to search for the gunman and said they were using all their resources to determine the reasons behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

