Pawleys Island man pleads guilty to 2020 murder, sentenced to 25 years

The Georgetown Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Javon Jacob Hair of Pawleys Island.
The Georgetown Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Javon Jacob Hair of Pawleys Island.(GPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2020 fatal shooting in Georgetown.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Javon Jacob Hair, 30, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Jennifer McCoy.

According to court records, multiple people witnessed the shooting that killed 27-year-old Herman McCray, on Feb. 5 along North Merriman Road.

Witnesses called the police and attempted to render aid to McCray who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Investigations revealed Javon Hair and Dyshan Frasier were behind the shooting.

Hair and Frasier were on the run for over a month in 2020 before a massive manhunt led officials to a home in Kershaw County where the two were taken into custody. Authorities said they found the suspects in possession of drugs and guns.

McCray’s parents and sister were at the sentencing hearing and spoke to the judge, saying McCray was the light of their household and his loss will never be forgotten.

“We hope that this outcome will help to bring a measure of peace to Herman’s family and friends,” Richardson said. “We appreciate the efforts of Georgetown Police to bring this case to justice and make Georgetown a safer community.”

Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The case was assigned to Alicia Richardson, the Deputy Solicitor of Georgetown County.

