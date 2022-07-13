Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach seeing increase in traffic tickets, police asking drivers to stay patient

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has issued nearly 7,200 traffic tickets this year so far, around 2,000 more compared to this point last year.

Residents, meanwhile, are saying that Myrtle Beach roads have become hectic with more aggressive drivers on the road. One couple that’s lived in the city for more than a decade told WMBF News that they just don’t feel safe driving anywhere in Myrtle Beach.

It all comes as the city is hitting its summer peak when it comes to visitors.

“In general, when the summer comes, more people come into town,” said MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest. “We do see a higher instance of traffic collisions and traffic violations when we have 200,000-300,000 people in town, versus the wintertime population of 36,000.”

Authorities say that the most common traffic violations are speeding, running red lights and stop signs as well as not having a license or proof of registration.

Vest said it’s important for tourists and other visitors to plan ahead and use a GPS - while asking residents to be patient and expect busier roads as the summer winds down.

“We have a lot of things to offer here,” said Vest. “Have a plan for when you go know where you’re going and for the locals just be patient.”

