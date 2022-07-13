Myrtle Beach City Council’s discussion on lack of workforce housing focuses on cost

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is still looking for ways to overcome the lack of housing options for city employees.

The city previously partnered with Humanity Horry County in February, to try to alleviate the issue.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Jason Greene, presented new ways to broaden affordable housing and is calling on the council for help.

City leaders agreed something must be done but expressed concern over how much the proposed development would cost.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said housing is an extremely important issue the city needs to tackle.

“What are the things that we can deliver on, what are the things that we can be successful in to meet the needs of workforce housing. It is the biggest need in our city as many others, so that’s something that is a huge focus for us,” said Bethune.

The council said a definitive decision could not be made until it further defined the next step.

