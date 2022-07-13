Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach City Council’s discussion on lack of workforce housing focuses on cost

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is still looking for ways to overcome the lack of housing options for city employees.

The city previously partnered with Humanity Horry County in February, to try to alleviate the issue.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Jason Greene, presented new ways to broaden affordable housing and is calling on the council for help.

City leaders agreed something must be done but expressed concern over how much the proposed development would cost.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said housing is an extremely important issue the city needs to tackle.

“What are the things that we can deliver on, what are the things that we can be successful in to meet the needs of workforce housing. It is the biggest need in our city as many others, so that’s something that is a huge focus for us,” said Bethune.

The council said a definitive decision could not be made until it further defined the next step.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
Josh, Staci Wilson
‘Just trying to get justice for him’: Wife mourns husband, victim of downtown shooting, crash
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests...
Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests in Horry County
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway

Latest News

Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Deerfield construction
County council agrees to probe flooding, development issues in Deerfield community
Police
1 juvenile, 1 adult shot in Timonsville, police chief sas
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
Trans woman fired from Chick-fil-A sues for sexual harassment and discrimination