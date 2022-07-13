Submit a Tip
Junior SOS is underway through Sunday on Ocean Drive in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Finally back following the pandemic, Junior SOS has been a tradition since 1992.

What originally took place in Charlotte, moved to North Myrtle Beach a couple years after it’s inception. Today, it takes place at OD Resort every year. Over 200 kids are expected to participate this year. Each day, shag classes are held for all age groups and skill levels.

We loved heading out to the Spanish Galleon on Ocean Drive to learn all about it, catch up with some of the students, and learn how you can take part.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

