Florence police search for missing woman, family concerned for her safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a missing woman whose family says there is concern for her safety.

FPD says Angela Kershner, 49, was last seen around 1:00 p.m., boarding a bus at 611 S. Irby St.

The specific bus and destination are currently unknown.

Ms. Kershner is described as 5′0″, 224 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white skeleton on it and black shorts.

Contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding Ms. Kershner.

