Florence nurse accused of hitting vulnerable adult several times

Jo Ann Graves
Jo Ann Graves(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State law enforcement agents arrested a nurse after they said she hit a resident at the Pee Dee Regional Center.

The center is under the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Jo Ann Graves last Thursday.

Arrest warrants show that while working as a licensed practical nurse at the Pee Dee Regional Center, Graves hit a resident several times in the face.

She is charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Graves has been released on a $5,000 bond.

The SLED investigation was requested by SCDDSN.

