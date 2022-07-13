Florence nurse accused of hitting vulnerable adult several times
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State law enforcement agents arrested a nurse after they said she hit a resident at the Pee Dee Regional Center.
The center is under the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Jo Ann Graves last Thursday.
Arrest warrants show that while working as a licensed practical nurse at the Pee Dee Regional Center, Graves hit a resident several times in the face.
She is charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Graves has been released on a $5,000 bond.
The SLED investigation was requested by SCDDSN.
