Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Storm chances continue, heavy rain at times into the weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll continue to make a dent in the drought as rain chances continue this week.

THURSDAY

Thursday will feature a very similar forecast as we bring in another round of scattered downpours and storms through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will again prevail, holding our afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s. Frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with any storms that develop.

More afternoon storms likely Thursday
More afternoon storms likely Thursday(WMBF)

FRIDAY

The best chance of rain this week arrives Friday as we increase the coverage of the afternoon storms. The rain could turn heavy at times, slowly ending after sunset Friday. We’ll continue to hold the temperatures down thanks to the cloud cover, only topping out in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

The soggy weather pattern will slowly break down over the weekend. The stalled-out cold front begins to dissipate, allowing drier air to filter in by Sunday. While scattered downpours are expected Saturday afternoon, more spots will see sunnier skies and rain-free weather for Sunday.

We slowly dry out through the weekend
We slowly dry out through the weekend(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
Josh, Staci Wilson
‘Just trying to get justice for him’: Wife mourns husband, victim of downtown shooting, crash
Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests...
Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests in Horry County
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

Here's a look at what radar could look like later today with showers and storms likely by this...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat & humidity, afternoon storm chances continue
Highs will remain warm and the muggy meter will be high through the end of the week. Showers...
FIRST ALERT: Becoming warm and humid tomorrow with rain chances sticking around
Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower at 20% tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Brief break from the rain, showers return by the end of the week
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase throughout the day