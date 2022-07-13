FIRST ALERT: Storm chances continue, heavy rain at times into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll continue to make a dent in the drought as rain chances continue this week.

THURSDAY

Thursday will feature a very similar forecast as we bring in another round of scattered downpours and storms through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will again prevail, holding our afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s. Frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with any storms that develop.

More afternoon storms likely Thursday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

The best chance of rain this week arrives Friday as we increase the coverage of the afternoon storms. The rain could turn heavy at times, slowly ending after sunset Friday. We’ll continue to hold the temperatures down thanks to the cloud cover, only topping out in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

The soggy weather pattern will slowly break down over the weekend. The stalled-out cold front begins to dissipate, allowing drier air to filter in by Sunday. While scattered downpours are expected Saturday afternoon, more spots will see sunnier skies and rain-free weather for Sunday.

We slowly dry out through the weekend (WMBF)

