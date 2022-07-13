FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat & humidity, afternoon storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to the warmest day of the week with another round of high humidity and afternoon showers and storms.

TODAY

Temperatures are muggy as you step out the door this morning. Highs will climb today into the upper 80s on the Grand Strand with the lower 90s inland. Partly cloudy skies will give way to afternoon showers and storms once again this afternoon. As we saw on Tuesday, a few of these storms will bring locally heavy rainfall to the region and can impact those outdoor plans.

Dry for the morning before clouds increase with rain chances later this afternoon & evening. (WMBF)

While not everyone will see the rainfall, those who do could pick up on some decent amounts with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning in any storm that develops. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for today with the chance of a few gusty winds

Here's a look at what radar could look like later today with showers and storms likely by this afternoon & evening. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Increasing moisture will continue to filter into the area for the rest of the week, providing for an active end of the week forecast. A mix of sun and clouds will continue for Thursday with a few more clouds at times. Due to this, high temperatures will be slightly cooler with readings in the mid-upper 80s. With the humidity in the area, it won’t feel cooler by any means.

Tomorrow will be another busy day with showers & storms likely at 40%. (WMBF)

As we head into the end of the week, we will watch a slow moving cold front move into the Carolinas and stall out over the region for both Thursday and Friday. This will keep the moisture content in our atmosphere high and the rain chances a little bit higher than normal for the middle of July. Each day will bring rounds of showers and storms through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s for most of the area by Friday and Saturday.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue with scattered showers and storms at 40% for Friday, Saturday and even scattered chances for Sunday. (WMBF)

If there was any day to feature slightly better coverage in those showers and storms, look no further than Thursday. For now, we’ll keep rain chances at 40% through Saturday before slowly tapering off as we head into next week.

The rain will be heavy with 1-3" of rain still likely through the weekend. (WMBF)

