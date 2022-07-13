FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A helicopter had to make an emergency landing on the beach in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to the FAA.

The agency said the Robinson R44 helicopter made a precautionary landing due to an engine warning light.

According to the plane’s path on FlightAware, the helicopter left Myrtle Beach International Airport around 11:13 a.m., took a flight along the shore up to the North Myrtle Beach, then came back around and ended up landing on the beach around 11:45 a.m. near Springmaid Pier.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.

The agency said it will be investigating the emergency landing.

