Dillon police capture suspected bank robber following chase

Bank robbery at Flagstar Bank on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Bank robbery at Flagstar Bank on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon police officers took a suspected bank robber into custody following a chase.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said on Tuesday afternoon the person robbed the First Bank along Highway 301 North.

It’s not clear if the person was armed or how much was taken from the bank.

Lane said at one point there was a chase with the bank robber, and then the person was captured around 10 p.m. at a home in Dillon.

The name and charges against the suspected bank robber have not been released.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

