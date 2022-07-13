County council agrees to probe flooding, development issues in Deerfield community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Deerfield community say they’re standing up to “overdevelopment.”

Residents say they’re worried about plans for additonal development in the area.

Deerfield construction (WMBF)

“We have been held hostage by individual owners of the different roads,” said Denise Brown Lynch, who lives in Deerfield. “We do not have any control of the maintenance.”

With the high volume of vehicles, including construction trucks, the private roads are subject to extra wear and tear.

Some in the community are worried about future and existing development plans in the area.

“We are being forced to have safety issues,” said Lynch. “The roads have holes, they’re not up to county standards.”

The roads in question are considered privately owned and maintenance is not the financial responsibility of the county.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes,” Lynch said at the Horry County Council meeting Tuesday night. “Some of them have been good, some of them have not. I think we need to be more investigative of any of these changes because of the flooding.”

Deerfield truck (WMBF)

Bill Duggan, a long-time resident of Deerfield said he can prove the deterioration has escalated.

”I am going to make a proposal to the council that they engage a company called ‘Planet’” said Duggan. “They have been taking photos of the entire earth every day for the last five years with 200 cell phone-sized cameras. I’m going to show them a clip of Deerfield every June first, from 2018 to the present, so they can see what their plans have done to this area.”

Councilman Bill Howard’s solution to the residents’ concerns was simple.

“We’re understaffed, we’re underpaid and the only way we’re going to correct that is we have to raise property taxes and make it where we can run a business and give you the services that you demand and require,” Howard said.

Duggan said the development plan has always been about the economics, bringing more people in, more houses.

“Okay, but where’s the infrastructure?” Duggan asked.

By the end of the meeting, the council agreed to take a look at flooding concerns within Deerfield and other areas of the county.

There is no timetable on when that will happen.

