Chief: 16-year-old hurt in Timmonsville shooting to be charged as adult

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were shot in Timmonsville Tuesday, including one a 16-year-old, the Timmonsville police chief said.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden, the teen was shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old was grazed by a bullet either on his side or back but he is expected to be OK.

McFadden said the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation earlier in the day, a fight somewhere else in the county that may have led back into town.

The chief added that the 16-year-old will be charged as an adult in the case and that charges are pending for both people in the shooting.

McFadden said more updates will be provided Wednesday.

